‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider is now show’s winningest woman

Carol Kaelson/AP
Posted at 7:00 PM, Dec 30, 2021
Current "Jeopardy" contestant Amy Schneider continues to break records on the famous game show.

On Wednesday, she won her 21st consecutive win and became the highest-earning woman in "Jeopardy!" history.

According to CBS News and The New York Times, since beginning her reign, the 42-year-old engineering manager has passed Julia Collins for consecutive wins and Larissa Kelly for highest earnings by women.

She has now accumulated a total of $806,000 in winnings, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, she will have a chance to continue her streak when she joins the Tournament of Champions this week.

