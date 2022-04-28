Jan. 6 select committee plans at least eight public hearings beginning in June

The Jan. 6 select committee that is conducting the official investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump has announced plans to hold eight public hearings in June.

The committee said that some of the hearings will be held during "prime time" television hours in the evening, Reuters reported.

As CNN reported on Wednesday, former New York mayor and personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, is expected to appear next month before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

Giuliani's planned appearance comes after months of negotiations with lawmakers.

This is a developing story and could continue to be updated.