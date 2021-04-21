Watch
Israel says it strikes targets in Syria after missile attack

AP
Posted at 6:48 PM, Apr 21, 2021
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that a missile was fired into Israel from neighboring Syria early Thursday and that it has struck targets in Syria in response.

It says the missile landed in southern Israel. Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in Dimona, home to Israel’s secretive nuclear reactor, indicating a possible incoming attack.

The army says the missile did not cause any damage.

Nonetheless, the incident marks the most serious violence between Israel and Syria in years, and it points to likely Iranian involvement.

Iran maintains troops and proxies in Syria, and it has accused Israel of a series of attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, including a recent fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.

Iranian leaders have vowed revenge.

