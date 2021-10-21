House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

The House is voting on whether to hold longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

That committee has vowed to move swiftly and forcefully to punish anyone who won’t cooperate with the probe.

But it’s likely up to the Justice Department, and the courts, to determine what happens next.

If the House vote succeeds, as is expected, there’s still considerable uncertainty about whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon.

That's despite Democratic demands for action.