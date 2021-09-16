Watch
Hawaii to remove famous haiku stairs

Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 16, 2021
The Honolulu City Council voted Wednesday to remove the famous Haiku Stairs.

Council members unanimously approved to remove them "to stop trespassing, reduce disturbances to local neighborhoods, increase public safety, remove potential liability to the City, and protect the environment."

According to CNN, the 3,922 step stairs have caused issues with the city due to people getting injured on the off-limits property.

SFGate.com reported that the city had allocated $1 million to have them removed.

CNN reported the stairs were closed off to the public in 1987.

The US Navy originally built the stairs in the 1940s, CNN reported.

