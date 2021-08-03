Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from the trial of Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted on state murder charges.

Attorneys for J. Kueng and Tou Thao said in court filings Tuesday that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin.

According to the Associated Press, Tom Plunkett, Kueng's attorney, said the jury would be confused with the evidence against Chauvin, which would deprive his client of a fair trial.

Plunkett added that Chauvin's level of culpability in Floyd's death is a conflict of interest because "the jurors will not be able to follow the Court’s instructions and compartmentalize the evidence as it related to Mr. Kueng," the AP reported.

An attorney for Thomas Lane also asked to join that request.

A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Kueng, Thao, and Lane in May, alleging they violated Floyd's rights while acting under government authority.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison back in June.

According to the AP, the state trial for the other three former officers on aiding and abetting counts will begin next March.

They'll be arraigned on Sept. 14, and a trial date has not been set.