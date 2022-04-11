Enormous fire at California Home Depot seen from space

It took about 100 firefighters to fight a fire at a Home Depot store in California over the weekend that caused the evacuation of homes nearby.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the five-alarm blaze was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, apparently near the store's lumber supply, and took about six hours to contain.

Employees and customers were able to evacuate, and no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said crews worked to ensure the flames did not spread to other businesses, including a vet hospital and an additional hardware store.

Fifteen homes and the animals at the vet hospital were safely evacuated, and a shelter-in-place was issued due to unhealthy air. The shelter-in-place was lifted Sunday afternoon.

According to the NWS, the fire was so intense that its heat signature was captured by a satellite in space.

😲Structure fire seen from space! GOES West Meso Sector 🛰 picking of a heat signature just south of San Jose #cawx #remotesensing pic.twitter.com/qUTaa4A1up — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2022

The Associated Press reported that the fire fed on flammable materials and chemicals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In an update on Monday, fire officials said in a tweet that crews were at the location monitoring for hot spots.