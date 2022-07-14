INDIANAPOLIS — The doctor who performed an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim has issued her first public statement after the story garnered national attention.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis-based obstetrician and gynecologist, tweeted the statement Wednesday — the same day it was first reported a man had been charged with the child's rape.

"My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most. Doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it," Bernard wrote.

A police detective testified in court on Wednesday that the child had to travel to Indiana between June 29 and July 2 for the procedure.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the state of Ohio implemented the "Heartbeat Bill," which does not allow abortions in the state after six weeks. Ten-year-olds who become pregnant are, by definition, rape victims, but Ohio’s abortion law does not make exceptions for rape.

President Joe Biden addressed the case during a speech Friday, during which he signed an executive order on abortion access.

"Imagine being that little girl," Biden said as he criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the decades-long precedent established by Roe v. Wade. "I’m serious. Just imagine being that little girl. Ten years old!"

Authorities say 27-year-old Gerson Fuente was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the rape of a minor. According to investigators, Fuente confessed to Columbus police that he raped the girl after they obtained a DNA sample from him.

Bernard published her Tweet after Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita appeared on Fox News saying he plans to investigate whether she failed to report the girl's rape to authorities.

Rokita told Fox News Wednesday he was considering seeking a suspension of her medical license.

"... We're gathering the information, we're gathering the evidence as we speak, and we're going to fight this to the end — including looking at her licensure ..." Rokita said.

"This is a child," Rokita continued. "There's a strong public interest in understanding if someone under the age of 16 or under the age of 18 — or really any woman is having an abortion in our state. And then, if a child is being sexually abused, of course, parents need to know, authorities need to know, public policy experts need to know. We all need to know as citizens of a free republic so we can stop this."

This article was written by Lucas Gonzalez for WRTV.