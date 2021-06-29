Death toll from collapse still at 11, first responders 'working harder than they ever have'

Officials on Tuesday said that rescuers in Surfside, Florida, did not find any victims or survivors overnight from a condo building collapse that occurred early morning Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, 11 people are confirmed to have been killed in the collapse, and 150 people are still missing. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Levine Cava added that there are 210 first responders currently searching a large pile of debris for survivors. She said that the level of staffing on-site is "more than sufficient," adding that the rescuers are still working on 12-hour shifts.

"They're working through inclement weather; they're working harder than they ever have," Levine Cava said as rain poured down during the press conference.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan R. Cominsky, first responders have removed 3 million pounds of concrete from the debris since the collapse on Thursday.

"Those first responders are breaking their back to try and find anybody that they can," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

In addition to fighting inclement weather, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that rescuers had battled falling debris from the portion of the building that remained intact. He noted that a part of the debris pile was roped off overnight after objects fell from the building.

According to Levine Cava, all 11 of those who are confirmed to have died in the collapse have been identified. They are:

Antonio Lozano, 83

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Anna Ortiz, 46

Luis Bermudez, 26

Manuel Lafont, 5

DeSantis also addressed the families of victims during his comments.

"The amount of sympathy that's been pouring in is emblematic of the lives that these people have been living," DeSantis said. "It's been very heartbreaking and very touching."