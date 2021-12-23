Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York prosecutor says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching.

The woman claimed she was violated at an event at a Long Island racetrack in September 2019.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement Thursday that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”

Smith started investigating after the encounter was detailed in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report.

The report led to Cuomo’s resignation.

Other offices are also looking into allegations of sexual misconduct by the former New York governor.

A federal invitation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo is also underway.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.