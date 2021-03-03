Gov. Cuomo apologizes for behavior, acknowledges he made people feel 'uncomfortable'

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A somber New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is apologizing following more sexual harassment allegations against him.

He said Wednesday he “learned an important lesson” about his own behavior around women, but he said he intended to remain in office.

He said he now understands "that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it."

Cuomo said he will “fully cooperate” with the state attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

New York's Attorney General Letitia James is in the process of selecting an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into the allegations and produce a report that will be made publicly. Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing at least two women in his administration.

Cuomo had avoided public appearances for days as some fellow Democrats call for him to resign.