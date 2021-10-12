Watch
Child dies after being trapped in 'fort' that caught fire

Posted at 5:37 PM, Oct 12, 2021
A six-year-old boy in Louisiana was killed while playing in a “fort,” authorities said.

According to the Louisiana fire marshal, the six-year-old and two siblings were playing in a covered hollowed-out, prefabricated concrete staircase that was near their home.

Witnesses said the children decided to build a “campfire,” which trapped the six-year-old.

“There is no other way to describe this other than purely tragic,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning.

The two other children were able to escape unharmed.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the children’s parents were at their homes at the time of the fire.

