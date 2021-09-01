Cheney condemns Cawthorn for 'bloodshed' comments

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney criticized fellow U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn for comments he made in North Carolina.

“If our election systems continue to be rigged, and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place, and it’s bloodshed,” Cawthorn is reported to have said, according to The New Republic.

Cheney told CBS News that Cawthorn’s language is dangerous.

"I think every member ought to condemn that, and I'd like to see Leader McCarthy very clearly condemn it and explain how dangerous that is," she said.

In a statement to the Washington Post, a spokesperson for Cawthorn denied that the congressman was calling for violence.

Cheney is one of two Republicans serving on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

The riot occurred after former President Donald Trump repeated baseless allegations that the election was stolen.