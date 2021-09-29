Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

CDC director weighs in on safety of trick-or-treating on Halloween

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
People walk past social distancing markers meant to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they trick-or-treat for Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in downtown Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Virus Outbreak Halloween
Posted at 3:29 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 16:29:27-04

This year’s Halloween is expected to be a lot more enjoyable for many children.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky said children should be able to safely trick-or-treat outdoors.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” Dr. Walensky said on Face the Nation.

The statement is a stark contrast from the CDC’s position in 2020.

Last year, it considered trick-or-treating a “high-risk” activity.

At the time, COVID-19 vaccines were not yet available, and the country was beginning to see an uptick in cases ahead of the winter surge.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.