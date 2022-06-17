Watch
California won't immediately list Joshua tree as threatened

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019 photo, people visit Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California's Mojave Desert. The California Fish & Game Commission is holding a hearing on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, to consider whether to list the western Joshua Tree as a threatened species.
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jun 16, 2022
California won't be listing the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened species for now.

The California Fish and Game Commission voted 2-2 on Thursday on whether to list the tree under the state Endangered Species Act. The tie vote doesn't mean the tree won't be listed.

Instead, the commission will hear the issue again in October. In the meantime, they want more feedback from tribes and asked the Department of Fish and Wildlife to work on a conservation plan. There was broad agreement that hotter temperatures and more extreme droughts fueled by climate change are a danger to the trees.

