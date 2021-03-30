California redwood falls on car, kills parents of 5 children

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a towering redwood tree fell on a car as a couple drove on a scenic highway of the state’s northern coast, killing the parents of five children.

SFGate.com reported Monday that the freak accident happened last week when the 175-foot-tall tree fell on Highway 199 in an area heavily forested with the trees near Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park.

A GoFundMe page to support the children says Jessica and Jake Woodruff were taking the drive to celebrate her 45th birthday when tree fell on March 25.

A California Highway Patrol officer says officials don't know why the tree fell. Winds were light at the time.