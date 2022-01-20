Buccaneers head coach fined $50K for striking his player on the helmet

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was fined $50,000 for striking safety Andrew Adams' helmet during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During a press conference Monday, Arians said he was trying to prevent his player from getting penalized for pulling players off of each other after a fumble.

Arians said he didn't regret his actions.

"You can't pull guys out of a pile," Arians said. "We just got a big play, great field position, and he's trying to pull a guy out of a pile and I was trying to knock him off that guy so he didn't get a penalty."

According to NFL.com, Arians plans on appealing the fine.

The Bucs beat the Eagles, 31-15.

They will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.