Body of final missing tuber in NC found after deadly river accident

The body of the final missing tuber from a North Carolina river accident that happened last month was found Monday.

According to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release, the body of 35-year-old Teresa Villano was recovered around 4 p.m.

The tubing accident that happened on the Dan River last month has left five people dead.

According to the press release, Villano's body was found near the Draper Boat Landing by Rockingham County Emergency Services workers and Swift Water Rescue Teams three weeks after the initial accident.

Villano was the last person missing after the June 16 accident.

According to the news release, nine people went tubing on the Dan River just after nightfall. Shortly thereafter they went over the Duke Energy dam.

Four people in the group were rescued, three of whom were teenagers: 35-year-old Rueben Villano, 14-year-old Eric Villano, 18-year-old Irene Villano, and 14-year-old Karlos Villano.

The bodies recovered from the river were: 7-year-old Isiah Crawford, 27-year-old Bridish Crawford, 30-year-old Antonio Ramon, and 14-year-old Sophia Wilson.