Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns after sexual assault probe

Chicago Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has resigned after an investigation found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

The results of an independent review commissioned by the team were handed over to the Blackhawks on Monday.

Team CEO Danny Wirtz called the report released Tuesday “both disturbing and difficult to read.”

In a letter to "fans, partners and community," the Blackhawks said it's clear that the "executives at that time did not live up to our own standards or values in handling these disturbing incidents."

"We deeply regret the harm caused to John Doe and the other individuals who were affected and the failure to promptly respond," the letter states.

The team says it has reviewed and modernized its employee handbook to ensure complaints are dealt with properly.

"We believe these actions underscore and solidify our commitment to ensuring that the failures of the past will not be repeated," the letter says.

The NHL responded by fining the team $2 million for mishandling the sexual assault allegations.