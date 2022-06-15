Watch
Biden promotes LGBTQ equality with executive order during Pride Month

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after arriving on Marine One, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after speaking in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 12:35:40-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is issuing executive orders to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states.

The orders seek to discourage “conversion therapy,” which is a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

"Children who are exposed to so-called “conversion therapy” face higher rates of attempted suicide and trauma," the White House said.

The orders also are intended to promote gender-affirming surgery and expanded foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children.

The White House says the actions are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone.

"President Biden believes that no one should face discrimination because of who they are or whom they love," the White House said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are to host a reception later Wednesday featuring LGBTQ activists, members of Congress and top administration officials.

