Baseball tournament canceled by gunfire, pro team opens stadium to players

A North Carolina youth baseball tournament was canceled after a Sunday shooting erupted near the stadium.

Wilson, North Carolina, police said no one was injured, and they do not believe the incident was an active shooting. The department said three shots were fired.

The video showed children, coaches and fans running for cover and ducking on the field.

The police department said that two vehicles were potentially involved in the incident and the occupants of those cars were tournament attendees.

Wilmington Youth Baseball said it pulled out of the tournament for children up to age 8 following the shots fired.

“As a result of the experience, we have elected to withdraw the team from the tournament as we (along with coaches and parents) felt it was best for the boys given the circumstances. It was a very difficult day for everyone involved,” the team wrote in a statement. “Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers as the events that surrounded this unexplainable action have not only denied the boys an opportunity that they earned and deserve, but it also undoubtedly robbed them of the amazing experience and memories that All-Star Season brings.”