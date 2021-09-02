Backpack found in Virginia dumpster contained fetal remains, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A backpack found in a dumpster behind a Chesterfield store Monday contained fetal remains, Chesterfield Police announced Thursday afternoon.

Police released photos Monday of what officers described as a "suspicious incident."

Police were called around 1:50 p.m. local time for a reported unknown female who had placed a backpack in a dumpster behind a store several hours earlier.

It was reported that the female entered the store without the backpack before exiting.

"A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it, and called the police," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers found what appeared to be human remains in the backpack.

Police later identified the person in the photo as a juvenile female.

"The medical examiner's office preliminarily determined the remains found in the backpack are fetal remains," police said. "A cause and manner of death have not yet been determined."

Police said their criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

