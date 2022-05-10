Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges

ATLANTA (AP) — The rapper Young Thug is in Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, accused of co-founding a criminal street gang.

The Atlanta rapper's real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams and he was arrested Monday at his Atlanta home.

He's one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and street gang charges.

The indictment says Young Thug is one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, a criminal street gang in Atlanta that's affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

Williams' attorney told WSB that his client is innocent.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” Brian Steel said.