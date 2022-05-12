Watch
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole

This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows a black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. The Milky Way black hole is called Sagittarius A*, near the border of Sagittarius and Scorpius constellations. It is 4 million times more massive than our sun. The image was made by eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration via AP)
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 12, 2022
Astronomers have unveiled the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy.

Nearly all galaxies, including our own, are believed to have these giant black holes at their center, where light and matter cannot escape, making it extremely hard to get images of them.

The image released Thursday was made by eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. This is not the first picture of a black hole.

The same international group released the first one in 2019 from a distant galaxy.

