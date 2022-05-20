A man who allegedly threatened Proctor & Gamble has not yet been charged

CINCINNATI — The former P&G employee at the center of Wednesday's closure at the company's downtown Cincinnati, Ohio headquarters has not been criminally charged for making threats.

Police took the man into custody on a mental health warrant on Wednesday afternoon, investigators said.

A mental health warrant allows an individual or institution to say that someone has mental health issues and that they should be evaluated to determine if they are deemed a danger to themselves or to others, according to criminal defense attorney Martin Pinales.

Because the former employee is not being charged with a crime at this time, he hasn't been widely identified, but his background was being examined in hopes of shedding light on why his actions have not resulted in a criminal charge.

According to a police safety bulletin issued about the threats on Tuesday, the man was "not currently wanted."

This man "does not have a criminal history and according to the family is suffering from mental illness," Cincinnati police said in the safety bulletin. Despite not having a criminal history, the man involved has a history of run-ins with multiple police departments.

Through a public records search, multiple Northern Kentucky addresses associated with the man were found.

In March 2021 police were called for a domestic-property dispute. According to the incident report, when officers arrived the man told them if they attempted to approach the house, "officers would die."

Police reached out to attorney Rob Sanders who advised that due to no criminal action being taken, officers could not "force the issue."

"We did not have enough, even though he was threatening that he would put us down if we approached," an officer wrote in the report.

Incident reports were released from an address where the man was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to these incident reports, police were at a home twice on Wednesday morning, once for a traffic stop and then again for a well-being check, where the man lived.

“The authorities are probably going to look at what is the result of the mental health evaluation that is being done now," said Pinales. "Depending on that evaluation a determination of whether he will or will not be charged and if he is going to be charged, what he would be charged with.”

Pinales said he's represented a client in the past who made similar threats to an elected official. In that case, Pinales said, after a mental health evaluation, his client was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

“Prison or treatment," said Pinales. "If you are looking at the long-range you want to have treatment so that this doesn’t happen again.”

The former P&G employee is currently being held at a hospital, according to investigators.

This story was originally published by Whitney Miller of WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio.