FAA: 2 rescued after plane makes emergency landing off coast of Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — A cargo plane with two people on board had to make an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early Friday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Transair Flight 810, Boeing 737 cargo aircraft, made the emergency landing in the water at about 2:30 a.m. local time.

The FAA says the pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the plane in the water.

According to preliminary information, the FAA says the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.