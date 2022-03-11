Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

1 dead, 7 injured after vehicle crashes into outside eating area in DC

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 14:48:43-05

A woman was killed and seven others were taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant's outside eating area, authorities in Washington, D.C. said on Friday.

Several of the victims have life-threatening injuries, officials with DC Fire and EMS said.

Police believe the crash, which happened around noon, is an accident.

They say an elderly man lost control while driving.

"There were no indications this was intentional,” said Second District Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion.

Police added that the driver is being cooperative. It's unclear whether he will face charges.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.