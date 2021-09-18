ST. MARY PARISH — St. Mary Parish law enforcement agencies announced on Saturday that it is "National Thank a Police Officer Day," here's how they are saying thank you.

Organizations around the country dedicates the third Saturday of September to honor those who serve and protect the nation.

"It is truly our privilege to be able to serve with you, Sheriff Blaise Smith announces to fellow law enforcement and agencies across St. Mary Parish Saturday morning.

They ask, if you see a deputy or officer today, to say "thank you."

"Your words of affirmation and support mean much more than you realize to the men and women who wear the badge," he states.

Chitimacha Tribal Police Department would also like to say "thank you" to all the surrounding agencies they have the privilege to work with.

"Thank you for the teamwork, for your daily sacrifice showing up each day, and for upholding your oath to protect and serve. To our Officers, thank you for your continued dedication to the community and surrounding areas," the agency said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel