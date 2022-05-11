National shortage of baby formula affecting local families in Acadiana

YOUNGSVILLE — At stores across the nation, including here in Acadiana you'll find empty shelves in the baby formula section.

"We were actually looking into possibly driving as far as Texas or Shreveport because we couldn't find any formula."

Mathew Bean has newborn twins, 4 months old, at home.

"So it's just been very difficult and with the twins they were prescribed the Nutrimigen so we had to come out of pocket about $840", says Bean.

Acadiana store owners are also frustrated. At Nunu's in Youngsville, they can't keep the shelves stocked.

"We might get one case which is normally six in a case, if I'm not mistaken, but that's like every other week", says store manager, Aaron Goss. "It's really, really tough to get."

It's been even more difficult for new moms, like Taryn Fabacher, who are still navigating motherhood, but caring for their little one trumps the obstacles.

"It's been unfortunate to be this hyper vigilant whenever you should just be able to go out to Target or Walmart or Amazon and get it easily."

