New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor

Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Letitia James
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 29, 2021
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has officially announced her candidacy for governor in 2022.

James, a Democrat, is known nationally for leading an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Her report, which detailed the allegations from 11 women, led to Cuomo's resignation in August.

James is also known for the aggressive legal tactics she has taken against former President Donald Trump, particularly regarding his finances.

James, 63, was born in Brooklyn and has served as Attorney General since 2019. She will challenge current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on the Democratic side for governor. Hochul took over for Cuomo following his resignation.

Republicans who have announced their gubernatorial candidacies include Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.-1) and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

This story was originally published by Paul Ross on Scripps station WKBW in Buffalo, New York.

