House Republicans post record fundraising ahead of 2022 race

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, clouds roll over the U.S. Capitol dome as dusk approaches in Washington. The committee charged with helping Republicans wrest control of the House next year raised $45.4 million over the last three months, a record quarterly haul during a year without a national election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jul 14, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The committee charged with helping Republicans wrest control of the House next year raised $45.4 million over the last three months, a record quarterly haul during a year without a national election.

That total was bolstered by $20.1 million raised in June, the highest ever monthly off-year total.

The fundraising numbers were shared with The Associated Press before a public filing deadline.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week announced that it had raised $14.4 million in June, bringing its second-quarter total to $36.5 million — its best ever for that stretch.

It seems excitement is high among donors in both parties as they battle for the majority of the House, where Democrats hold a slim majority.

History may be on the GOP's side though. In the past, the party that controls the White House typically sees large losses in both chambers of Congress.

