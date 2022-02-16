Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords hospitalized with appendicitis

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz. attends a Gun Violence Memorial installation at Bayfront Park, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Miami. The memorial is meant to bring awareness to the thousands of lives lost to gun violence every year. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Former rep Gabby Giffords
Posted at 11:11 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:11:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords has been hospitalized with appendicitis.

Giffords checked into a hospital on Tuesday and is currently being treated, according to a statement from Jacob Peters, a spokesperson for Sen. Mark Kelly.

Kelly, Giffords' husband, is heading home to Tucson to be with her.

Additional details about Giffords' hospitalization haven't been released.

Giffords, then a member of the U.S. House, was shot in the head during an assassination attempt in 2011. Though she survived the shooting, she was left with aphasia and limited vision.

She resigned as a congresswoman in 2012 to focus on her recovery. She continues to appear publicly at events like the DNC and regularly advocates for gun control measures.

This story was originally published by Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.