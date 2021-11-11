Federal appeals court temporarily delays release of Trump's Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as the court considers an emergency request by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday granted an administrative stay sought by Trump.

The stay is intended to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against release of the documents, which was otherwise scheduled for Friday without a court order.

The appeals court set arguments in the case for Nov. 30.

