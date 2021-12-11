Weather risk to Louisiana causes 'mass casualty' to Arkansas nursing home

A weather risk approaching Louisiana Saturday morning has caused a catastrophic event in Craighead County Arkansas, near Jonesboro.

A scene from Monette Manor Nursing Home, Friday night, shows a collapsed building with emergency personnel surrounding what is left of the structure.

Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwx pic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021

Media reports say that two died and five others are injured from a tornado that moved through Monette, AR.

"Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a 'mass casualty' event."

Chelsea Chandler, a meteorologist for ABC 24 in Memphis, reported on Twitter that doctors and nurses were pleading for help.

2 MORE POSSIBLE FATALIES ONTOP OF THE 2 CONFIRMED. https://t.co/mcKPX52U2V — Chelsea Chandler (@CChandlerTV) December 11, 2021

At least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home on Friday, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for the region of the Monette and Leachville area.

