USPS begins Pen Pal Project for students aimed at building communication, writing skills

The U.S. Postal Service has announced a education program for students to build friendship and understanding through writing pen pals

Working with WeAreTeachers, The USPS Pen Pal Project announced their free educational program for students in Grades 3–5, this 2021-2022 school year.

The USPS Pen Pal Project, they say, will provide 25,000 classrooms across the country the opportunity to partner with matched classes to write one million letters with the goal of building friendships and understanding diverse perspectives.

Each participating classroom will receive a USPS Pen Pal Project kit with a teaching poster, cards, and envelopes. By participating in the program, students will improve their writing, communication, and collaboration skills.

“WeAreTeachers is so excited to work with USPS on this unique program that will share free resources with teachers and give 25,000 classrooms of students the opportunity to have a pen pal experience and build friendships and understanding across the United States,” said Dana Truby, the company’s editorial director.

U.S. public, charter, and private school teachers are invited to join The USPS Pen Pal Project.

More information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign up their classes for the project, is available at www.WeAreTeachers.com.

