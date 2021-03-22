USDA increasing SNAP Benefits through September 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday, March 22, a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September 2021.

The increase will provide an estimated $3.5 billion to households experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the department said.

According to the USDA, funding is made possible by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Officials said the 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits will provide about $28 more per person, per month, or more than $100 more per month for a household of four, in additional SNAP benefits.

“We cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic. It increases SNAP benefits so households can afford to put food on the table. It invests in working people and small towns and small businesses to get the economy back on track. And it makes the most meaningful investments in generations to reduce poverty.”

Additional facts on nutrition assistance in the American Rescue Plan can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel