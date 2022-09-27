Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market

Financial Markets Wall Street
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 and are headed for their second weekly loss in a row after another bout of turbulence shook markets. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Financial Markets Wall Street
Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 16:30:19-04

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street as markets continue to be unstable amid worries about a possible recession.

The volatile trading came a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed other major U.S. indexes into a bear market.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, the Dow fell a bit more and the Nasdaq composite wound up with a gain of 0.3%.

With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the higher interest rates being used to fight inflation could help knock the economy into a downturn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.