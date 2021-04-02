Officers injured after vehicle rams into barricade at US Capitol

Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a report of gunshots in the area.

Capitol Police opened fire at the north barricade of the Capitol complex, a law enforcement source tells ABC News, after a vehicle occupied by "a single individual, the driver" sought to ram the north barrier at the Capitol." The suspect reportedly exited the vehicle with a weapon and was shot by Capitol Police.

Two officers are said to be injured, one critically, the sources said. That officer has been transported to the hospital. The nature of the injuries to officers is unclear.

A suspect is in custody.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

