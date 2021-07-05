Tyson recalls nearly 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken due to listeria concerns

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall on July 3.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products that were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations, according to the USDA.

To see a full list of the products, click here.

Tyson Foods Inc.

The USDA reports that an investigation has identified three cases of listeriosis, including one death, linked to the recalled Tyson precooked chicken.

"We're committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day," Scott Brooks, senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, Tyson Foods said on Saturday. "We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety."

Listeriosis, is an infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

The infection can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the USDA.

Consumers are advised to not eat or serve any of the contaminated products. Those found should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

