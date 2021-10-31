Watch
Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series

David J. Phillip/AP
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
World Series Baseball
Posted at 8:37 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 21:37:44-04

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump did the Tomahawk chop with Atlanta Braves fans before Game 4 of the World Series only months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball.

Trump stood beside his wife, Melania, as he chopped away before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros from a private suite.

Trump was expected to be joined by political allies, including U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Trump encouraged a boycott of MLB games after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred removed the All-Star Game from Atlanta.

The midsummer game instead was held in Denver.
