Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump did the Tomahawk chop with Atlanta Braves fans before Game 4 of the World Series only months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball.
Trump stood beside his wife, Melania, as he chopped away before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros from a private suite.
Trump was expected to be joined by political allies, including U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Trump encouraged a boycott of MLB games after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred removed the All-Star Game from Atlanta.
The midsummer game instead was held in Denver.
