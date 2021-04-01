Texas DSP Trooper shot during traffic stop has died

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday night that a Highway Patrol Trooper shot and wounded during a traffic stop last Friday has died.

38-year-old Trooper Chad Walker was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia, Texas, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas, around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 26, when he was shot multiple times, officials say.

Investigators say Walker had stopped to help a motorist in an apparent disabled vehicle. DPS says the gunman exited the stopped vehicle and shot Walker through the windshield of the patrol vehicle. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson. Authorities launched a manhunt for Pinson and he was reported dead by officials on Saturday.

Officials say the Pinson fled on foot and killed himself.

Walker was transported to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. Officials said Monday that Walker was on life support but was showing no signs of brain activity. Officials announced his death Wednesday evening.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol. pic.twitter.com/XO9Wp4i9Tk — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 31, 2021

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

A second generation peace officer, Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He began his career in law enforcement in 2003 and joined DPS in 2015.

DPS officials say that Walker's organs were donated to save others "in his final lifesaving act."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

