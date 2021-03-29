Texas trooper shot during traffic stop showing "no signs of viable brain activity'

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a trooper shot and wounded Friday is now on life support but showing no signs of brain activity.

On Monday, officials updated saying that after extensive life-saving efforts conducted by medical professionals, Trooper Chad Walker was no longer displaying signs of viable brain activity and remains on life-support.

They say he will remain on life-support until he can "share the gift of life as an organ donor."

According to the Associated Press, Walker was shot and critically wounded near the city of Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

Investigators say Walker had stopped to help a motorist in an apparent disabled vehicle. DPS says the gunman exited the stopped vehicle and shot Walker through the windshield of the patrol vehicle. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson. Authorities launched a manhunt for Pinson and he was reported dead on Saturday.

Officials say the Pinson fled on foot and killed himself.

Trooper Walker was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head and abdomen Friday night.

"This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker's actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad's side," they said in a social media post.

Louisiana State Police posted about Trooper Chad Walker, sending their condolences.

"During this time, we offer our condolences to the family and friends of Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker as well as our brothers and sisters with Texas DPS. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

