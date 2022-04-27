Senate panel votes to repeal 'Raise the Age' law, send 17-year-olds to adult prison

Leaning on the nationwide crime wave, a state Senate committee without objection advanced legislation Tuesday to repeal the “Raise the Age" law and send 17-year-olds to adult prisons – even though five of the senators on the panel backed the law when it was passed in 2016.

Recalling specifics about recent shootings involving teenagers, Attorney General Jeff Landry, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton and former Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who now works for Landry, together testified that out-of-control teenagers are largely responsible for the increase in violent crimes Louisiana is experiencing and that the hurdles put in place by the “Raise the Age Act” keeps law enforcement from being adequately able to handle the surge.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

