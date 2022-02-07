Search suspended for overboard shrimp boat captain in Texas

The search has been suspended for a 40-year-old shrimp boat captain who fell overboard near Port Aransas, Texas on Sunday.

The Coast Guard says crews searched approximately 1,416 square miles and over 32 combined hours for captain Michael Ramirez.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at about 7 a.m. on February 6 stating the captain of the shrimp boat Lady Nora had slipped and fallen overboard 7 miles northeast of the Port Aransas jetties.

According to the USCG, an urgent marine broadcast was issued and a helicopter and Sentry aircraft crew were launched from Corpus Christi to search for Ramirez. A Coast Guard S 45-foot response boat and cutter were also launched to assist in the search.

The crew of a commercial fishing vessel and other local commercial fishermen were also involved in the search.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Ramirez’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Capt. Hans Govertsen, commanding officer of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “We take solace in the ability of our community to come together in trying times. It was heartwarming to see so many people contribute to this search effort throughout the day.”

