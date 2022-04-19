Search suspended for overboard cruise ship passenger off Florida

A search has been suspended for a cruise ship passenger who went overboard Saturday off the coast of Florida.

The United States Coast Guard announced Monday that the search for 43-year-old Tang Tran had been suspended after a three day search.

Tran went missing Saturday, April 16, after going overboard around 1:15 am from the Carnival Mardi Gras near Melbourne, Florida.

"This evening I made the difficult decision to suspend the search for Mr. Tran," said Capt. Mark Vlaun, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville. "We are grateful to Carnival for the swift response and support to the family. Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Tran's family and friends during this difficult time."

The search covered approximately 2,078 square miles and 58 search hours, according to the USCG.

An air crew from Miami and three Coast Guard cutters assisted in the search for Tran.

This is the third instance of a person going overboard from a Carnival cruise ship in the last two months.

In February, a woman jumped from her balcony and into the Gulf of Mexico while on board the Carnival Valor. The ship was about 150 miles from Southwest Pass, Louisiana at the time of the incident.

In March, a man jumped overboard from the Carnival Horizon after the cruise ship departed from Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos. His body was recovered.

