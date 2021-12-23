FBI joins search for missing San Antonio 3-year-old last seen Monday

Search efforts continue in San Antonio for missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil, but police say they've not found any leads on the child's whereabouts.

Chief William McManus said in a press conference Wednesday that officers "have not had much success" in their search.

Lina was last seen Monday evening at the playground inside an apartment complex and was reported missing that same night.

McManus said he's asked the FBI's child abduction rapid response team to aid in the search efforts, but added police are treating the 3-year-old's disappearance as a missing persons case. The team could provide resources the police department doesn't have, the chief explained.

"The longer the time lapses, the less hopeful we become," he said.

According to KSAT, a $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading officials to Lina.

She was last seen in a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. A flyer distributed by police says Lina stands 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds with shoulder length hair. Police previously said the child could be in grave or immediate danger.

