Police searching for 3-year-old missing from San Antonio

San Antonio Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 3-year-old girl last seen at a park on Monday.

Lina Sadar Khil was with her mother at a playground in San Antonio, who left her alone for an unknown amount of time, police tell ABC News. When Lina's mother returned, the girl was gone, police say. A SAPD spokesperson told ABC News there's no indication that Lina's with a family member.

The 3-year-old is 4' tall and weighs 55 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes.

According to ABC News, police believe Lina may be in "grave, immediate danger."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

