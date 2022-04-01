Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine have resumed as another attempt to rescue civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol broke down.

Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region reported the alleged airstrike caused multiple fires and injured two people.

A Kremlin spokesman says the incident on Russia’s territory could undermine Friday's negotiations by video link. Ukraine's foreign minister said he could neither confirm nor deny the attack claims.

The International Committee for the Red Cross says complex logistics are still being worked out for the operation to get emergency aid into Mariupol and civilians out of the city.

