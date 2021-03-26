Saints Cornerback Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — On Thursday, New Orleans Saints Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

According to Cleveland Police, Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and for failure to notify officers about having a concealed weapon in his possession.

Police say Lattimore, 24, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Thursday night for multiple traffic violations including having no taillights.

According to the police report, officers detected the odor of marijuana and initiated a probable cause search of the vehicle, which is when they found a loaded Glock 19 handgun from the rear floor of the vehicle.

Police say Lattimore failed to notify them that he had a concealed carry permit and had a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun on him, which was later found to be reported stolen.

Lattimore's attorney, Marcus Sidoti, a partner at Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein, released a statement saying that his arrest was a "misunderstanding:"

Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident and was not formally charged. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities.

Lattimore was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail early Friday morning.

According to NOLA.com, Lattimore, who has no prior criminal record, was charged with a fourth-degree felony Friday afternoon and his bond has been set at $5,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel