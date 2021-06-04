Powerball to add Monday drawings in August

In August, Powerball will add a third draw night of Monday to its 2-days-a-week drawing schedule.

Beginning Aug. 23, 2021, Powerball will be drawn on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m. The Louisiana Lottery says that all other aspects of the game -- including its matrix, prize levels, odds, and drawing operations -- remain the same.

“Powerball is giving players more opportunities to play and win during the week,” shared Lottery President Rose Hudson. “The chance to win a multimillion-dollar jackpot on Mondays is certainly one way to beat the Monday doldrums."

Officials say the additional draw night is expected to generate faster-growing jackpots on a weekly basis and increase the number of jackpots won on an annual basis.

In order to prepare for the additional draw night, the Lottery will temporarily suspend the multi-draw option for Powerball after June 16, 2021. The multi-draw option allows players to purchase tickets for a select number of future drawings.

The Powerball multi-draw option will be stepped down as follows:

20-Draw Ticket - Wednesday, June 16, 2021

10-Draw Ticket - Wednesday, July 21, 2021

5-Draw Ticket - Saturday, August 7, 2021

4-Draw Ticket - Wednesday, August 11, 2021

3-Draw Ticket - Saturday, August 14, 2021

2-Draw Ticket - Wednesday, August 18, 2021

On Sunday Aug. 22, sales begin for the first Powerball Monday drawing on Aug. 23 and the multi-draw option will return fully to the game.

More information will be available on the Lottery’s website, louisianalottery.com/powerball. The Lottery reminds ticket purchasers to play responsibly, encouraging anyone who has a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem, to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age.

